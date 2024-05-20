Good to Know: Doggy officer Rex retires from the ruff life of a Norton police K-9

Norton Police Department K-9 officer Rex has retired to enjoy family life after seven years on the job.

After seven years of sniffing out crime throughout the greater Norton area, K-9 officer Rex has left the ruff life of a police dog for the Norton Police Department to enjoy the pleasures of retirement.

During his career from April 2017 to April 2024, Rex conducted 315 narcotics searches, leading to 213 misdemeanor and 122 felony charges, said Rex's handler, Norton patrolman Ryan Seeker.

On top of that, the hard-working German shepherd helped with 96 other criminal arrests.

Helping other departments fight crime

Rex was involved in high-profile cases, Seeker said, including an Oct. 3, 2017, incident in which Norton police were fired at by an Akron man later convicted in the shooting.

"We got called in for that," Seeker said. "We responded and [Rex] helped narrow down where the suspect was. We were able locate him; Rex was the only dog on scene there."

Norton Police officer Ryan Seeker poses with K-9 officer Rex during an event at Dayton Nurseries in Norton.

When New Franklin police needed to locate a weapon used in a homicide, Rex was called in to help find it.

In July 2018, Rex helped locate a carjacking suspect hiding from Akron police and the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Seeker said police departments in Barberton, Wadsworth, Bath, Fairlawn, Copley and the Summit County Sheriff's Office all required Rex's special set of skills at one point or another.

"He helped other agencies with a multitude of things," Seeker said.

Training duty and family life: 'A good family dog since Day 1'

Rex will help train the new K-9 officer, Seeker said, but the Norton patrolman said his days of being a handler are done. A military veteran, Seeker's first experience as a handler was with an IED detector dog in Afghanistan.

Rex won't have much problem adjusting to retirement, Seeker said. His family includes Seeker and his wife and two children.

"He has been a good family dog since Day 1 of having him," Seeker said. "We could not have asked for a better dog than him. He is social, loves people — especially children — and he's great at home."

Rex and Noah Seeker relax at home in a family photo.

Rex arrived to the Seeker family home in February of 2016, and the youngest Seeker child was born that June. Rex was born in January.

In his family role, Rex knows how to kick back and enjoy a dog's life, Seeker said.

"For the most part, [he chases] tennis balls, naps, [enjoys] family time," Seeker said. "[We're] letting him enjoy being a dog."

