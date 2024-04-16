‘Such a good husband’: Wife, family remember man shot at Fresno bar

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno family is grieving as it tackles a nightmare situation. The “heart” of the family, 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez, was shot outside Ewell’s Place bar near the corner of Shaw and Marks avenues just before 2 a.m. Sunday before he would die at the hospital.

“He was a very simple man who loved his children very deeply. He was such a good husband,” said Cynthia Gutierrez, the man’s wife.

Cynthia, surrounded by her family just one day later, shared more about Gilberto, or “Gil”, as she called him, and the night when he was shot. She says the two met up with family and friends at Ewell’s Saturday night, just hours before the shooting, for a nightcap.

She and Gil, both photographers, had just come from a wedding shoot nearby. After a few hours, near closing time, she headed to the restroom with the bar still full. She came out just minutes later to hear the tragic news.

“My sister and my husband’s best friend’s wife were still in the bar. One of them said Gil got shot.”

She ran to his side, laid down beside him, and saw the blood. She called 911 but her husband succumbed to his injuries.

“Took away a husband, a father, a brother, a son,” said Cynthia. “Who was doing nothing besides trying to get into his car to warm it up for his wife.”

Cynthia says Gil was a great father to four children, was selfless, and would give the shirt off his back to those in need.

She shared with a smile, that every day he would come home from work at 4:30 at night, leave his steel-toed boots by the door, boots that his daughter would commonly stub her toe on, and ask, “What’s for dinner?”

Cynthia’s smile quickly faded to emotion, as she expressed how that simple memory means so much more now.

“Because at 4:30, I’m not gonna get that question anymore,” she cried.

No arrests have been made in the case, but Fresno Police say there is clear surveillance video of the entire incident depicting three men and two women involved in the altercation on the side of the shooter.

Lt. Paul Cervantes says his detectives are confident an arrest will come soon.

“The message that I have for those persons that are out there that are responsible for his death: I implore you to come to the Fresno Police Department to turn yourself in. We are gonna find you and we will take you into custody,” he said.

If you’re looking to help the Gutierrez family during this difficult time, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

