Good Harvest prepares for 'Empty Bowls' to feed community

A Baltimore organization working to combat food insecurity is hosting an event to raise money to continue its mission. Empty Bowls invites the community to take part in caring for its neighbors, and Good Harvest is helping to feed the community with thousands of free meals that are delivered every day all across the Baltimore region. It not only takes many hands but also money. The kitchen at Good Harvest is busy preparing sandwiches, green beans and apples, which are just a part of the 6,000 meals being cooked, packed and delivered to 65 locations every day.

