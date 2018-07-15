Good friends Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton hung out at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made their first joint appearance together sans husbands at Wimbledon on Saturday. That's right, folks ... not a William or Harry in sight.
The two attended the women's final, where Serena Williams — who, remember, is Meghan's close friend — played Angelique Kerber for the championship. Williams ended up losing to Kerber, but we are sure this is not Kate and Meghan's fault.
Anyway, now there are approximately ten billion photos of the two duchesses hanging out, because of course there are.
Worth noting: Meghan is holding a panama hat, but not wearing a panama hat, because in the Royal Box (where the two sat), hats are not allowed. They might obstruct someone else's view.
Historically, I have hated panama hats, but after seeing Meghan Markle hold one — not even wear one — I now love panama hats. This woman is powerful!
What do you guys think they talked about the whole time? Probably tennis.