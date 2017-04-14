Good Friday Passages From The Bible

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, is the Christian holy day that marks the day of remembrance of the Passion of Jesus Christ and his crucifixion.

For those looking to observe the holiday, here are 10 bible passages related to the Passion, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

1. “For just as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights sin the heart of the earth.” –Matthew 12:40

2. “For God so loves the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” –John 3:16-17

3. “And he began to teach them that the Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes be killed, and after three days rise again.” –Mark 8:31

4. “For he was teaching his disciples, saying to them, ‘The Son of Man is going to be delivered into the hands of men, and they will kill him. And when he is killed, after three days he will rise.’” –Mark9:31

5. “But he was wounded for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his stripes we are healed.” –Isaiah 53:5

6. “He will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, he who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life.” –Psalm 121:3-8

7. “And they will mock him and spit on him, and flog him and kill him. And after three days he will rise.” –Mark 10:34

8. “It was the day of Preparation, and the Sabbath was beginning.” –Luke 23:54

9. “And about the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying, ‘Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?’ that is, ‘My God, my god, why have you forsaken me?’” –Matthew 27:46

10. “Since it was the day of Preparation, and so that the bodies would not remain on the cross on the Sabbath (for that Sabbath was a high day), the Jews asked Pilate that their legs might be broken and that they might be taken away.” –John 19:31

