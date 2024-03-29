Good Friday: Everything to know from what the holy holiday is to what's open and closed

Hundreds of faithful from multiple congregations across the Sarasota region participated on Good Friday last year in the Stations of the Cross pilgrimage in downtown Sarasota.

Good Friday is here, but what does the holy holiday mean and is it a federally celebrated holiday?

The Christian holiday happens three days before Easter every year. It begins one of the most important weekends in the life of faithful Christians around the world.

Here's what you need to know about Good Friday, including what its meaning is, why Christians celebrate Jesus' death, what Catholics don on Good Friday, and whether banks, post offices and federal offices are open or closed.

When is Good Friday 2024?

Good Friday is March 29.

What is the meaning of Good Friday? Why is it celebrated?

The Friday before Easter is known as Good Friday in the Christian faith.

The holy day recognizes when Jesus Christ was crucified and died on the cross at Calvary as the ultimate sacrifice for people's sins, according to christianity.com. The website notes the Christian holiday is also known as Black Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday and Holy Friday.

Good Friday recognizes what Christians believe to be the most momentous weekend in the history of the world, according to the website.

What do Catholics do on Good Friday?

The Stations of the Cross — a 14-step devotion often performed by Catholics during Lent and especially on Good Friday — commemorate the events of the holy day, according to catholic.org. The Acts of Reparation may also be prayed.

The website states The Stations of the Cross are commonly recited throughout Lent on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Are there Stations of the Cross on Good Friday?

Many churches continue holding Stations of the Cross devotions on Good Friday.

Holy Cross-Immaculata Church in Cincinnati (5:15 p.m.), Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Grove City (6 p.m.), a living Stations of the Cross at St. Ambrose in Brunswick (8 p.m.) and a day-long immersive, creative, art museum-type Stations of the Cross at Vineyard Columbus in Westerville are just a few places to experience the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

Hundreds will pray the steps at Holy Cross Immaculata Church in Mt. Adams during a 24-hour period on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. The church was built in 1859, just before the American Civil War. It overlooks the Ohio River. Photographed from Queen City Square, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Can you eat meat on Good Friday?

Good Friday is a day of fasting within the Catholic church. Like other Fridays during Lent, Catholics abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.

Is Good Friday a federal holiday? Are banks and post offices open?

Good Friday is not a federal holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Most banks should be open on Good Friday, according to The Federal Reserve.

The United States Postal Service will be open on Good Friday and all mail will be delivered as normal.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday 2024?

The stock market is closed on March 29 for Good Friday, according to nyse.com.

When is Easter 2024?

Easter is Sunday, March 31.

What is the meaning of Easter?

Easter is the Christian holiday that follows Good Friday.

Easter is a celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead. The website explains the holy day marks Jesus' victory over sin and death, as well as points ahead to a future resurrection for anyone who is united to Jesus by their faith (Romans 6:5).

