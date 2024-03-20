When is Good Friday 2024? What is the religious day and do TN schools have the day off?

Before people around the world celebrate with bunnies, eggs and candy, those who observe the Christian faith will commemorate the season with Good Friday.

In the last week of March, Christian believers will observe the Holy Week, which begins after the end of the 40-day Lenten season. Good Friday ends this week of religious observation annually two days before Easter. While in the Christian faith, Easter celebrates the resurrection of the Christian-based religious figure Jesus Christ, Good Friday holds an important part in religious practices.

Good Friday is the remembrance of Christ's death.

Here's a deeper look at the meaning of Good Friday and events that happen for it.

When is Good Friday 2024?

Good Friday falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday every year. In 2024, it is Friday, March 29.

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is the day that many Christian and Catholic churches commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

Why is it called Good Friday?

Good Friday might not seem the best name that goes with a day to commemorate the death of a religious figure.

Gabriel Radle, assistant professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame, told USA Today that the "good" in the death of Christ is in Christian ideology, his death is believed to represent the redemption of humanity. Many Christians believe that the celebrations of Easter wouldn't be possible without what happened on Good Friday.

"It's not just the commemoration of Christ's passion for the sake of focusing on the agony of it all, but the agony has a purpose. That's God's gift of redemption to the world, which finds fulfillment in in the resurrection," he said.

How do Christians commemorate Good Friday?

This day is usually marked with religious based events, but usually there is no Mass involved. It has been observed for centuries as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting, according to Britannica.

The religious based events are usually done through readings of the Gospel in the Bible, veneration of the cross and Holy Communion are done.

Christian Holy Week

The holiday is the last day of the Christian Holy Week, consisting of several days that lead up to Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday: commemorating when Jesus entered Jerusalem

Holy Thursday: commemorating the Last Supper and washing of feet

Good Friday: commemorating Jesus' crucifixion and death

Easter Sunday: commemorating the resurrection of Jesus

When is Easter 2024?

In 2024, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31.

For Eastern Orthodox Christians, Easter is Sunday, May 5.

