Good Feet Store - Foot Health Awareness Month

TechCrunch

Rivian has a challenging year ahead — and the first quarter is off to a tepid start. Rivian did signal that it plans to make roughly the same number of EVs as it did in 2023. Rivian plans to shut down its production lines for weeks in the second quarter so it can make upgrades that should help it lower the cost of building its EVs — another critical challenge it must overcome if it hopes to remain a relevant player and stay in the game long enough to bring its next-generation R2 EVs to market in 2026.