'In good faith,' A Canine Gem operator surrenders dogs to Elmore

Mar. 14—BEEKMANTOWN — The operator of local animal rescue A Canine Gem, which had 49 dogs seized from its facility Feb. 26 due to alleged poor conditions, has formally agreed to surrender the animals into the custody and care of the Peru Elmore SPCA.

Hilary A. Davis., 57, sitting in Beekmantown Justice Court Tuesday afternoon, said her decision to do so was made "in good faith" as the proceedings against her continue.

As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office last week said Davis was charged with four counts of second-degree forgery, class D felonies, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, also class D felonies, and 48 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, class A misdemeanors.

DOGS SEIZED

Davis had reportedly been operating A Canine Gem at 30 Ashley Road in Beekmantown for about a year.

The dogs seized from that facility were impounded and have since been housed at the Clinton County Jail in a cell pod that is not being used for inmates, because Elmore SPCA did not have enough space.

Elmore SPCA staff have since been taking care of the dogs at the jail.

When they were seized from A Canine Gem, many of the dogs were reportedly found malnourished and crammed into small cages with bare cement floors, causing many to have injuries and issues to their paws.

One dog, Oscar, had to be euthanized due to an apparent heartworm ailment, leaving 48 dogs being cared for at the jail.

Davis was in court Tuesday for a hearing on a security bond petition from the sheriff's office.

According to court documents, the sheriff's office filed the petition against Davis to post security for the cost of providing animal care under Article 26 Agricultural and Market Law, Section 373, sub-division 6.

As the impounding organization, the sheriff's office's petition estimated the cost of care for the animals to be $72,956.86 for 30 days, court documents showed.

However, the hearing did not happen and the petition was dismissed after Davis agreed to surrender the dogs so they could potentially be put up for adoption five days from then.

Davis is now due back in court for her criminal proceedings April 3 at 5 p.m.

Davis's attorney, Clinton County public defender Jamie Martineau, who previously said he would be representing her for the entirety of the case, said moving forward, Davis plans to retain a private firm out of Albany to represent her.

