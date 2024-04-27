Give for Good encourages the community to support local nonprofits on May 7

“What would our community be without our nonprofits?” asked Director of Marketing and Development at YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Jeffrey Goodman. “Give for Good helps to ensure we never have to answer that question.”

Celebrated as the largest day of giving, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Give for Good day will fall on Tuesday, May 7. The event encourages the community to support local nonprofits that work in and for the community.

“The unique giving event celebrates the hardworking nonprofits who contribute so much to our community,” said Community Foundation’s Director of Marketing and Development Amanda Felan. “From programs providing basic needs assistance and services for victims of abuse, to animal organizations, healthcare, education and the arts, these organizations touch the lives of every member of the North Louisiana community.”

According to the Community Foundation’s 2023 annual report $2.75 million was raised from Give for Good in 2023 and more than $19 million since its inception.

“Give for Good means Oakwood can continue our mission,” said Oakwood Home for Women's Executive Director Jessica Richie. “It allows us smaller nonprofits to grow and expand our missions that we would not otherwise be able to do.”

Many nonprofits create events especially for the Give for Good day. For Oakwood, which offers a place for women who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, it means opening the doors of the historic house in Highland for their "fun fiesta."

“One thing we know is how to throw is a good Taco Tuesday,” said Richie. “Having an open event allows our donors to come into the home and meet the women their donations directly help.”

Oakwood Home for Women Executive Director Jessica Richie, second from left, during the 2023 Give for Good event.

Robinson Film Center also tries to attract the community donors in a unique way. “Last year we tried to make Give for Good as fun as possible for the community by offering to ‘unlock’ recreated iconic movie scenes,” said Executive Director of the Robinson Film Center Wendell Riley. “The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, and we hit our fundraising goal.”

This year they are doing the same. “As with every sequel, we are planning to go a little bigger and better,” said Riley. The only nonprofit independent cinema in northern Louisiana hopes to use the funds for needed upgrades as the previous funds helped with the recent renovation of Abby Singer’s Bistro.

Executive Director of the Robinson Film Center Wendell Riley dresses as Willy Wonka for their Give for Good video.

“It connects this community on all levels,” said President and Medical Director at Robinson's Rescue Dr. Andrea Everson, adding that it “allows us to celebrate and support all the amazing work of our nonprofit community.”

"Since 2008, Robinson’s Rescue has helped thousands of animals each year receive affordable spay and neuter surgeries, reducing the number of puppies and kittens born in Northwest Louisiana by millions," according to its website.

It is also an opportunity for the nonprofits to raise unrestricted dollars, which gives them the flexibility to use the funds for whatever their greatest need may be that year. “The unrestricted funds allow us to continue the upkeep on our 109-year-old home,” said Richie.

“One of the biggest perks for the nonprofits and the donors is that gifts made through Give For Good are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool of over $250,000 dollars that matches donations on a pro-rata basis to give nonprofits a little something extra,” said Felan, who noted that it was made possible from the support of the Grayson Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Powers Foundation, Heard, McElroy, and Vestal, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Hi-Tech and Brookshire’s Grocery Co.

“Nonprofits focus on addressing the needs of our community seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said Goodman. “It’s the one day of the year when the focus shifts, when the community makes it their priority to address the needs of its nonprofits.”

For a list of Give for Good events on May 7, check out the Community Foundation's website evets page. There is also an option to donate early on their donation page.

Dr. Andrea Master Everson, president and medical director of Robinson’s Rescue low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport's nonprofits get ready for this year's Give for Good