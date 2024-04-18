‘Good dog’: Bellevue Police Department’s K9 Walter catches suspect involved in an incident

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested after an office observed something at a Home Depot store in Bellevue that appeared to be out of place.

The Bellevue Police Department said that the incident happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. Officers saw a vehicle at the Home Depot at 325 120th Avenue Northeast that appeared to be suspicious during their regular patrol. The vehicle was described as a silver Toyota Corolla.

When the officer went to approach the vehicle, it fled the area. The officer went back to their patrol vehicle and learned that based on the license plate, the vehicle was reproted stolen by the Tukwila Police Department, police said. Witnesses assisted officers and were able to find the vehicle crashed and left abandoned at the 11700 block of Southeast 1st Street.

The King County Sheriff’s Office and the Kirkland Police Department were able to assist by setting up a perimeter. A helicopter was also used from the sheriff’s office. Officers were able to get their K9 unit involved in the search as well.

Eventually, the K9 named Water had tracked the suspect down to an area near the Bellevue Botanical Gardens, police said.

Walter was able to apprehend the suspect and they were taken into custody. The unidentified suspect has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspect license.

The police department said that Walter got his “good dog” status this week.