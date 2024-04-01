Good Day birthdays for April 1
Happy birthday to these very special Good Day viewers who were born on April 1.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
If Gmail proved anything, it was that people would, for the most part, accept any terms of service. Or at least not care enough to read the fine-print closely.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Mercedes GLC and 2024 BMW X3's technology, interior, mpg, safety and specs.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
South Carolina is in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season after a victory over Oregon State.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is currently being sold at a discount, dropping the 16GB version down to $130 from its usual price of $150 for the ad-supported model. A version without lock screen ads is on sale for $20 off too.
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran cautions lower mortgage rates could bring more buyers into the market, sending home prices “through the roof.”
A vigorous debate has already begun about whether the US semiconductor sector will need a second wave of support from Washington in the years ahead — as well as what it might look like.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.