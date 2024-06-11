‘Good cause eviction’ law reaches Rochester City Council: What you need to know.

Rochester City Council will consider “good cause eviction” legislation in the coming weeks and months, a law that would instate stricter limits on rent increases and cut down the number of legal reasons for eviction.

The body will decide whether Rochester should opt into the “good cause eviction” law enacted April 20 by the New York State Legislature. On June 3, Albany became the first city in New York to adopt the state law, which immediately went into effect in New York City at its passing.

Rochester City Council voted 6-3 against an earlier version of the “good cause eviction” law in 2022.

If it passes now, Rochester would join more than 20 cities across the country — including Baltimore, Boston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia — that have similar laws in place to protect tenants.

Details of Rochester's 'good cause' eviction proposal

Here’s what the proposed law, if approved, would mean for landlords and tenants.

Landlords won’t be able to raise rent by more than 3%, or 1.5% of the consumer index

Landlords will need “good cause” to evict a tenant, which includes: Tenant failing to pay rent (if the unpaid rent did not result from an unreasonable rent increase) Tenant violating a substantial obligation of the lease agreement Tenant committing or allowing nuisance on the property Tenant interfering with the comfort or safety of the landlord or other tenants Tenant using the property for an illegal purpose Landlord needs the unit for their personal use and principal residence Tenant unreasonably refusing the landlord access Landlord will demolish or withdraw the unit from the housing market Tenant refusing to agree to reasonable changes or reasonable rent increases

Rent may increase in the weeks leading up to the law’s approval as landlords compensate for coming restrictions to rent raises

Prospective landlords may screen tenants more strictly

What are some exemptions in the law for landlords?

This law would not apply to everyone. What landlords and properties are exempt from the law?

Landlords who own 10 or less units in New York state

Owner-occupied buildings with 10 or less units

Units that are already regulated by local, state or federal law

Units designated as affordable housing under local, state or federal regulations

Units in a building owned by a condominium or cooperative

Units where rent is greater than 245% of the fair market rent in Monroe County, according to annual valuations by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Buildings for which a Certificate of Occupancy was issued on or after January 1, 2009, for 30 years after issuance

Manufactured homes

Hotel rooms, dormitories, seasonal use units, units in hospitals and other transient housing

Religious facilities or institutions

— Christina Chkarboul is a summer intern at the Democrat and Chronicle and a student journalist at USC, where she focuses on Earth science, global studies and journalism. Contact her at cchkarboul@gannett.com with story tips related to code enforcement, housing and renters.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: What does 'good cause' eviction mean for Rochester renters?