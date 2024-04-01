Gonzales man sentenced to 20 years after deadly crash

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales man was sentenced to 20 years following a deadly crash in 2020.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Lawrence Furlow, 56, pled guilty to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated, fourth offense on March 20.

The guilty plea came as the result of an agreement after a fatal crash that took the life of 33-year-old Jarrod Miller.

During that crash, Furlow was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and Miller was driving a Honda motorcycle. Both were driving in different directions on LA Highway 74 in Ascension Parish, Troopers with Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said Furlow crossed the center line and hit Miller, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle. Miller was wearing safety gear but died at the scene of the crash, LSP said.

LSP learned that Furlow was reportedly under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash after sending blood samples to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for testing.

Authorities arrested Furlow and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail. He was sentenced to 20 years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

