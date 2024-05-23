Gonzales fire chief named president of Louisiana Fire Chief’s Association

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales Fire Chief Tracey Normand was sworn in on Saturday, May 4, as president of the Louisiana Fire Chief’s Association.

According to a news release, Normand becomes the seventh fire chief from Ascension Parish to hold this office.

“Serving the citizens of Gonzales and Ascension Parish is a passion for me,” said Normand. “I’m honored to serve as the President of the LFCA for the next year and continue to promote the fire service while also showcasing the great emergency responders we are lucky to have in the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish.”

Normand has 33 years of experience and has held positions at the LSU Fire School and with the Prairieville Fire Department. He has also served the City of Gonzales since June 2022 as a full-time firefighter, captain and district chief, according to a release.

Normand was appointed by former Mayor Johnny Berthelot in March 2008 to the City of Gonzales fire chief position, according to a news release. Under Normand’s leadership, the Gonzales Fire Department “has become one of the first fire agencies of its size to include an ambulance service.

“The City of Gonzales is extremely proud of Chief Normand, his leadership and the continued success of the Gonzales Fire Department,” said Interim Mayor Ryland Percy. “His appointment as president of the LFCA is a testament to his accomplishments and will undoubtedly benefit countless Louisianians as he works with firefighters to improve fire prevention, training, protection, and extinguishment standards for communities across our state.”

Normand will serve as president of the LFCA from May 2024 to May 2025.

