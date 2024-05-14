Gonzales council members select interim mayor

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales City Council appointed Robert Ryland Percy III as interim mayor Monday, May 13.

Officials said Percy will serve as interim until a new mayor is inaugurated after the November 2024 mayoral election.

“I am both honored and humbled by my appointment to serve as interim mayor of Gonzales. This role provides an opportunity to work hand-in-hand with my fellow community members as we pursue a stronger, brighter future for the city we call home,” Percy said.

Percy has 40 years of experience in governmental law, civil litigation and commercial transactions, having served as an attorney for the city, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ponchartrain Levee District, according to city officials.

He also serves as board chairman of the Baton Rouge General Medical Center/General Health Systema and boards of the Ascension Parish Library and Gonzales Area Foundation.

