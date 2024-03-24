Gonzaga’s offense was ‘clicking’ vs. KU. How Mark Few & the Bulldogs reacted postgame

Gonzaga’s 89 points on Saturday tied for the most allowed by Kansas in an NCAA Tournament game in the 21-year Bill Self era.

The Jayhawks, who fell to the Bulldogs 89-68 in a Round of 32 game at Delta Center, also surrendered 89 to Samford in the Jayhawks’ 93-89 first-round victory on Thursday and 89 in an 89-75 loss to Auburn in the second-round of the 2019 NCAAs.

KU has allowed 90 points or more in an NCAA game three times — in a 97-88 loss to Maryland in a 2002 Final Four semifinal; a 93-90 loss to Oral Roberts in a 1974 second-round loss and a 92-88 overtime setback to Kentucky in the second round in 1999.

“Our offense was clicking really well,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few. The Bulldogs trailed KU 44-43 at halftime, then outscored the Jayhawks 46-24 the final 20 minutes.

Few credited Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard for dishing 12 assists to five turnovers in 39 minutes. KU’s Dajuan Harris piled up 11 assists to go with his 10 points against three turnovers.

“Ryan’s been at the highest level for the last eight weeks it feels like,” Few said. “He just got our throttle all the way down and was making great decisions. He’s just managing these games masterfully.”

Nembhard scored five points in a game in which five Bulldogs were in double figures. Anton Watson led the way with 21 points, while Nolan Hickman added 17. The Bulldogs hit 55.9% of their shots in the first half and 66.7% in the second, finishing at 60.3%.

The Bulldogs’ defense held KU to 10-of-36 shooting the final half for 27.8%. KU hit 50% of its shots the first half. KU hit 7 of 11 3s the first half; 2 of 11 the second.

“We talked at halftime. We had to bear down here and start getting some stops. Our offense was clicking really, really well. To their credit, not only did they get the stops we needed, but we also shored up the glass, which was a problem in the first half,” Few said.

KU big man Hunter Dickinson scored 13 points the first half on 5-of-8 shooting. He had two points the final half on 1-of-7 marksmanship.

“Yesterday, we put together a great plan. I thought we executed it well,” said forward Graham Ike, a Wyoming transfer who had 15 points and nine rebounds. “(We were) staying mostly on (Dickinson’s) body, trying to stay physical the whole game and definitely getting him off the glass.”

Of the defense on the 7-2 Dickinson, Few said: “We changed our ball-screen covers because it was pretty pathetic in the first half. So we had to change some things there. We still gave up a couple 3s. They were right on. They just kind of popcorned out. By and large, we took away his easy ones.”

Gonzaga’s victory advanced the Bulldogs into the Sweet 16 for the ninth consecutive season.

“As I told them in the locker room, it’s incredible,” Few said. “Nine straight Sweet 16s. What these guys have been able to do, especially in lieu of where we were earlier in the year, but all the ones that came before them that set this thing up, it’s a testament to all the great players that came through this program.”