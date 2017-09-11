Gone to Pot: Former Raider sells weed in Las Vegas

In this Sept. 8, 2017, photo, Frank Hawkins speaks with employees at the Nevada Wellness Center marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas. The former running back for the Raiders has two things that set him apart from most football players, a Super Bowl ring and a thriving pot shop just off the glittering Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The display case just inside the front door is filled with the kind of stuff you would find at any sports memorabilia store. Frank Hawkins used to run interference for Marcus Allen back in the day, and there are plenty of signed footballs and pictures of No. 27 in silver and black.

There's a picture of Hawkins with a former governor of Nevada, and a drawing of the late Raiders owner Al Davis with signatures from players on it. Next to them is a team photo from 1983, and a championship banner with the result of that season's Super Bowl: Raiders 38, Redskins 9.

A few feet to the left is what is called the "smell room," one of many signs that this is no memorabilia shop.

Everyone who enters is greeted by a smiling man with a question:

Medical or recreational?

____

Hawkins didn't set out to be in the marijuana business in the town where he grew up and later became a city councilman. He resisted it at first, mostly because he says he doesn't smoke the stuff.

Now he sits in a back office at Nevada Wellness Center just a few blocks from the glittering Las Vegas Strip, amid strains of marijuana with names like Devil's Lettuce, Silver Back Gorilla and Black Afghan.

It's all legal in a city where almost everything goes. But Hawkins — who opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in town — says it hasn't been easy.

"We started out losing $50,000 a month," Hawkins said. "We suffered for a long time."

That changed on July 1 when Nevada became the fifth state to legalize recreational marijuana. Marijuana shops, which had been competing for a few thousand customers who had medical marijuana cards, could now sell to anyone — including tourists — over the age of 21.

That meant long lines on opening night at the shop Hawkins owns with two partners. It also meant a lot of cash in an industry where, as the sign in the lobby tells customers, business is all conducted in cash.

Things were slower on a recent summer afternoon, when only a few customers came in and headed to the smell room to get a whiff of what they might buy.

"Back when I was growing up marijuana was a bad word," Hawkins says. "Now it's a household name."

And Hawkins thinks it can be beneficial to football retirees and current players as an alternative to opioid painkillers.

____

Though undersized at 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, Hawkins ran for 5,333 yards in four years at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Oakland Raiders drafted him in the 10th round in 1981. He stuck with the team and showed some promise, but the next year the Raiders were salivating over the chance to get the Heisman winner.

"The running backs coach said, 'You guys ever hear of a guy named Marcus Allen?" Hawkins recalled.

Hawkins became, "a battering ram." For the next six years, he led the way for Allen. He got some carries of his own, though, and scored two second quarter touchdowns in the AFC Championship game to break open a close game to put the then Los Angeles Raiders in the Super Bowl.

The Raiders would meet the Washington Redskins in Tampa Bay for the championship. They had Jim Plunkett and Allen in the backfield, but most importantly they had an attitude.

"We knew we were going to beat the snot out of them," Hawkins recalled. "I told everybody at home, bet all you got because there's no way in the world the Redskins can win."

The Raiders wore black, and were so dominant the game would become known as "Black Sunday." Allen ran wild behind Hawkins for 191 yards.

Hawkins ran three times for six yards and caught two passes for 20 more. He won a Super Bowl ring he only brings out on special occasions.

"I don't want to lose it," the 58-year-old said. "Somebody might say it was because of CTE."

____

The Raiders of past gathered in July in wine country in Northern California, where the team trains. There were 110 former players and the talk was about old times and the resurgence of the team under Mark Davis, son of the late owner Al Davis.

There was also talk about various ailments, and the possibility some former players might have CTE or other brain damage.

Among those in attendance was Plunkett, who the next week would create a stir by telling the San Jose Mercury News that his body was broken down by all the hits he took with the Raiders and that at the age of 69, "My life sucks."