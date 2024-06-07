‘Gone Phishing’: Report explains how Fresno lost over $600,000 to scammers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More than two years after the City of Fresno had over $600,000 stolen in a phishing scheme, a report sent out by Fresno County’s Civil Grand Jury explains how it happened.

In March of 2022, an investigative report by the Fresno Bee revealed an information leak disclosing to the public that $400,000 had been stolen from the City of Fresno. Mayor Jerry Dyer later revealed in the days following the leak, that the amount stolen was actually $613,737.

$400K phishing scam kept secret at FBI’s request, says Fresno mayor

Dyer had been sworn in as Mayor of the City of Fresno only months before and was made aware of the scam shortly afterward. He made the Fresno City Council aware of the incident in his first week in office.

According to the report, those behind the scam belonged to an international organized crime ring and had committed fraud against several other municipalities.

The culprits took advantage of the fact the City of Fresno was building a new southeast district police station and posed as the company building the station sending the City invoices for large sums of money.

The latest report on the incident by Fresno County’s Grand Jury says there were a series of red flags that should have signified to then City employees the possibility of fraud:

Form of payment

According to the report, construction of the new police station started in April 2019, the original contractors specifically asked to be paid with a physical check.

In January 2020, the scammers first contacted the City’s Finance Department with an email. They identified themselves as accounting specialists with the contractors and requested a change to the installment payment methods, according to the report.

Instead of physical checks, the scammers requested payment through an Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfer. According to the report, an ACH allows electronic money transfers between banks. City staff say a contractor requesting a change of payment from check to ACH is not common.

The report says on January 30, 2020, the Finance Department authorized an electronic fund transfer (EFT) of $324,473 to be sent to the new account they believed belonged to the legitimate contractor.

Five weeks later, on March 5, the report also says the Finance Department authorized an additional $289,264 EFT payment, bringing the total of fraudulent payments to $613,737.

Procedural failures

The report cites several steps that were in place at the time of the scam that were not followed. According to the report, if even one of those steps had taken place the entire scam could have been prevented.

When the ACH payment method was first proposed by the scammers, the Finance Department was supposed to authenticate the bank account information through an initial prenote, according to the report. A prenote is a zero-dollar test to verify a bank account’s information, but, according to the report, an initial prenote was attempted but failed.

That’s when a second attempt should have been made and should have been the first red flag, unfortunately, a second attempt was never made according to the report.

There should have also been a sign-off from two separate staff members when the payment method change was first requested. The report says that also never happened and most of the procedures for Finance Department staff were mostly unwritten.

The investigation into the incident by the Grand Jury has also resulted in recommendations to prevent anything like this from happening, some of which have already been implemented since the scam.

The report ends with a warning that, while there are improvements to security, those improvements will have to be followed by department staff to make sure this does not happen again. The report ends with the advice from the jury encouraging the City of Fresno “to develop human error prevention and reduction strategies to protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent activities.”

