"Gone Fission" podcast features DOE's Oak Ridge cleanup and nuclear energy renaissance

The latest Gone Fission Nuclear Report podcast features the role of the U.S. Department of Energy's cleanup program in boosting the nuclear renaissance.

The DOE’s environmental cleanup program is helping to facilitate a resurgence in the growth of nuclear energy, a news release said. Cleaning up formerly contaminated land has created a new home for advanced reactor concepts that have become the centerpiece of the nuclear renaissance.

Ashley Saunders, UCOR program and sustainability manager, is a guest along with Wes Hines, head of the Nuclear Engineering Department at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Ashley discusses the importance of a clean East Tennessee Technology Park in positioning the nation for a clean energy future.

To listen to the podcast, go to https://youtu.be/cUm8dorCfR4?si=habO7BwFqBrrzpPu.

