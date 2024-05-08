'Gone Fission' podcast drops in on the first-ever reunion of K-25 employees in Oak Ridge

The latest episode of the "Gone Fission Nuclear Report" podcast featured the first-ever reunion of employees of the K-25 gaseous diffusion plant held at the cleaned-up site at East Tennessee Technology Park.

On April 27, more than 650 former workers at the historic K-25 gaseous diffusion plant in Oak Ridge came together for their first reunion. As Daniel Dassow wrote for The Knoxville News-Sentinel and The Oak Ridger, it was the first time many had driven their private cars into the complex, the first time they weren’t required to show a badge and perhaps the first time they had seen K-25 as a field site with no large buildings left.

Host Michael Butler takes a look at this unique get-together and joins attendees in remembering their historic careers. Guests on the podcast are former K-25 Plant Manager Dr. Harold Conner Jr. and Pam Toon, one of the reunion's organizers.

To listen to the podcast, go to https://youtu.be/9eWYLaAS-Kk?si=TsPhYTbi0tIVZAkm.

