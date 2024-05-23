By golly! Date announced for 2024 Woollybear Festival

*Watch coverage from last year’s festival above

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The date for the 52nd Woollybear Festival, which honors the legacy of Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard, has been set.

This year’s one-day festival will take place Sunday, Sept. 29.

The festival pulls in around 10,000 people each year with costume contests, woollybear races and a big parade.

“Dick Goddard’s passion for the Woollybear Festival, his love for the four-foots, and the communities he reached through Fox 8 for many years were truly unparalleled,” said Sandra Coe, executive director of the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce. “We are committed to keeping his legacy alive and making the 52nd annual festival a fitting tribute to his memory.”

