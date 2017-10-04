From Golfing to His First iPhone, a Look at O.J. Simpson's New Life as a Free Man

O.J. Simpson has been spotted in Las Vegas with his daughter following his release from a Nevada prison early Sunday morning.

A new video shows Simpson looking at an iPhone. He said he was looking forward to buying the device after his release.

Simpson was also spotted practicing his golf swing at a putting range within his daughter Arnelle's gated community.

The disgraced NFL star is expected to remain in Vegas for a few months, but wants to eventually move to Florida. That relocation has raised the ire of state Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In a letter sent to Julie Jones, secretary of the Department of Corrections, Bondi asked to object to Simpson’s planned move to the Sunshine State.

“There’s no justification under these circumstances for asking the taxpayers of Florida to foot the bill for hosting Mr. Simpson’s parole,” Bondi wrote.

She posted the letter on Twitter where she called the 70-year-old Simpson a “scofflaw.”

We are well aware of OJ's scofflaw attitude & our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal https://t.co/iRSeKlj14F pic.twitter.com/47IhL5CeBx — Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 29, 2017

The former Heisman Trophy winner’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, who had a less-than-eloquent response to Bondi's actions.

“What a complete stupid b****. F*** her," LaVergne said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times Monday. "She has zero standing to even talk about Mr. Simpson's case. She's the attorney general, she has nothing to do with it.

It's virtually a foregone conclusion that Simpson will be moving to Florida when he chooses and once Nevada approves it. That's handled by the Nevada Division of Parole and Florida Department of Corrections, not the attorney general."

