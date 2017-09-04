Golfer Vows To Donate Earnings To Houston, Then Wins Tournament

What a way to end a losing streak.

LPGA veteran Stacy Lewis pledged last week to donate all her earnings from the Portland Classic to help Harvey-stricken Houston ― and she won the tournament by a stroke on Sunday to break a three-year victory drought, the Associated Press reported.

That means her $195,000 first-prize money is going to Harvey relief.

Here’s her original promise:

In a post-match interview, Lewis provided the kind of perspective that makes her a champion on so many levels. “We’re gonna help people rebuild houses and get their homes back and that’s more important than any win,” she says in the clip below.

"We're going to be able to help people rebuild their houses-that's more important than any win"- @Stacy_Lewis#HarveyRelief#PortlandClassicpic.twitter.com/cpU3qf28rP — LPGA (@LPGA) September 3, 2017

Lewis joins Houston Texans star J.J. Watt ― who launched a relief fund that has drawn millions of dollars in donations ― among athletes leading the recovery effort.

Lewis poses with her winnings -- for Houston's Harvey recovery. (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

“People wanted me to win this for Houston,” she said, per ESPN. “To do it when I added pressure to myself is a pretty good, pretty cool deal.”

Care to help? Read about some ways to donate to Harvey relief.