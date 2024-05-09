Golf course greenskeeper had murder in mind, Key West cops say. So, he got on a tractor

Two more counts of attempted murder top the additional charges filed against a golf course greenskeeper who attacked a college dorm and several cars, including a police cruiser, with a tractor Saturday.

Ethan Layne, 22, now faces aggravated assault, burglary, grand theft of a vehicle, criminal mischief, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two more counts of attempted murder. Layne’s being held in the Monroe County Detention Center without bond.

Key West police spokesperson Alyson Crean said in an email that their investigaiton says “Layne went to the college with the specific intent of killing two individuals.”

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Layne drove a tractor one mile from Key West Golf Club to the Lagoon Landings dorm at The College of the Florida Keys.

As shown in a Facebook post by the Keys Weekly Newspapers, Crean noted Layne “drove the tractor through the lobby of the Lagoon Landings dormitory, then used the bucket attachment of the tractor to destroy the overhead plumbing under the building.”

Also seen in the Facebook post was the truck Layne used the tractor to flip over in the parking lot. Police say he smashed the front of the tractor on a car with a 4-year-old girl and her father.

He did the same to the first police cruiser, Crean added. The officer behind the wheel fired at Layne, who evaded being hit but didn’t escape custody.

Per the standard, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police officer firing a gun.