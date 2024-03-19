Goldwater Institute sues ASU over training program, alleging free speech violations

The Arizona Board of Regents is facing a lawsuit from the Goldwater Institute centering on a staff training program at Arizona State University.

In a complaint filed Tuesday on behalf of ASU professor Owen Anderson, the conservative think tank contends the school's Inclusive Communities training violates an Arizona law prohibiting state agencies from implementing training that includes, “blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.”

“ASU is essentially forcing its employees to agree to a certain type of speech, which violates the Arizona Constitution’s broad protections for free speech,” Goldwater staff attorney Stacy Skankey said in a statement.

ASU officials have denied this claim. Board officials told The Arizona Republic they hadn't received the lawsuit to review.

The board, which oversees the state’s public university system, previously received a letter from a Goldwater Institute lawyer calling for the school to halt the use of public money for the training. Documents included in the new lawsuit detail the program, which includes educational material about intersectionality, bias and privilege.

ASU officials have long maintained the training serves as a way for the school to meet the needs of a diverse student body.

"Arizona State University is committed to the success of each one of its students who come from all 50 states, 150 different countries and all socio-economic backgrounds," ASU spokesperson Veronica Sanchez said in a statement. "To help meet that goal, consistent with A.R.S 14-1494, ASU provides its employees Inclusive Communities training which promotes an environment of respect for all backgrounds, beliefs, and life experiences."

But the Goldwater Institute pushed forward in filing the lawsuit on behalf of Anderson, who has been a vocal critic of the university he works for. The philosophy and religious studies professor said he has read the training, but has not completed it.

“I shouldn’t be forced to take training and affirm ideas with which I disagree as a condition of employment,” Anderson said in a release.

While the lawsuit claims employees are required to take a quiz reviewing the material, Sanchez previously told The Republic that was not true.

The Board of Regents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit includes about 70 pages of documents laying out the employee training. They include explanations as to why ASU includes land acknowledgments, the difference between equality and equity, and a breakdown of the race and gender of the university’s faculty. The documents include information from ASU experts and other reading materials.

"Having bias is not inherently a bad thing; in fact, it informs how we engage with the world on adaily basis," reads an excerpt from the training. "Your level of awareness and responses to diversity and bias are what matters."

On Monday, the Goldwater Institute also published a report about another ASU program they objected to: “Diversity and Civility at Cronkite.”

The report included some of the materials taught in a class at ASU's journalism school, which enrolled more than 400 students last semester, according to the report. The class covered the definition of microaggressions, sexuality and gender identity. They claimed the class should serve as a catalyst for the school to review its diversity-centered courses.

"To return Arizona’s public universities to their educational missions, it is imperative that the institutions themselves — or the bodies who oversee them — adopt a change in policy to eliminate politicized 'diversity' based course requirements such as DCC," the report read.

Programs on race and diversity have come under fire in largely conservative states across the country.

In January, the Florida Board of Education passed a regulation to prevent spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Bills with similar goals have been passed in other states, such as Utah and Texas.

In Arizona, a bill that would significantly limit DEI initiatives is making its way through the Legislature.

Senate Bill 1005 passed the Senate earlier this year. If passed, it would prohibit the Board of Regents and the state's public universities from spending money on DEI programs — alongside all other public entities.

Reporter Sasha Hupka contributed to this report.

