Goldie's Act bill inspired by puppy mill case could give abused pets another chance

I urge you to consider looking into HR 1788: Goldie’s Act. Daniel Gingerich was a puppy mill breeder in Iowa charged with 190 violations of the Animal Welfare Act by the USDA in 2021.

One specific case stood out to the investigators: 142, a golden retriever that was malnourished and in need of emergency veterinary care, but the investigators left her on the property. This enraged the public. The USDA returned to the property in July 2021 and found 142 again. Unfortunately, due to her condition, the investigators decided to euthanize the dog.

In September 2021, the Department of Justice filed a civil suit against Daniel Gingerich for his AWA violations. During the hearing, Gingerich “had his license invalidated, some dogs were sold at an auction, and the remaining 500+ dogs were rescued, and he plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty," according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Former Representative Cindy Axne named the golden retriever Goldie and, with five other bipartisan lawmakers, introduced Goldie’s Act in 2021.

Goldie's Act, introduced last year, would strengthen the Animal Welfare Act.

The bill was reintroduced in April 2023. This bill would change the Animal Welfare Act and require the USDA to enforce a set of practices including “conducting yearly inspections of licenses with access to all facilities at reasonable times, confiscating animals that are clearly suffering physically or psychologically, charging significant monetary penalties for violations, and circulating inspection information with state, local, and municipal animal control within 24 hours of inspection," according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

I believe this bill should be passed. When I first saw that picture of Goldie on the website, I started crying. This bill could save many animal’s lives and potentially give them a chance at a new home with a loving family.

Chloe Coffman-Keister is from Indianapolis.

