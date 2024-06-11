Goldendoodle shot on Ono Island now recovering from emergency surgery

ONO ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Goldendoodle named Maisey was shot last Thursday night on Ono Island.

The owner went to call Maisey back inside when he found her shaking and bleeding out, only to find a large gunshot wound to her side.

“This is the last thing you’d think would happen here,” one neighbor said.

Maisey was shot on the 32000 block on River Road on Ono Island.

Orange Beach Police Lieutenant Trent Johnson said they received the call and patrolled the area where it happened.

“Right now, we are waiting on the results from the animal hospital to determine exactly what with, a pellet gun or small caliber rifle,” Johnson said.

Maisey’s owner said she was rushed to an emergency veterinarian in Pensacola and was prepped for immediate surgery.

One neighbor wanted to stay anonymous but said things like this never happen on Ono Island.

“I’m very concerned,” the neighbor said. “The fact that I’m doing this interview anonymously expresses that our dogs get out occasionally, and the neighbors will come over and tell us, and our kids also ride scooters and bikes. It could have easily hit one of them.”

Orange Beach Police are still investigating this and are unsure whether this was a malicious or accidental situation.

“We don’t have anything concrete,” Johnson said. “He’s out trying to find leads to see what we can come up with. We are hoping it’s not as you put it, creepy where someone is just hiding and trying to attack animals.”

Maisey’s owner said she got out of surgery Monday night and has a long road to recovery.

If you have any information on this incident, Orange Beach Police advise you to call them immediately.

