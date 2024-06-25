Golden state's unemployment surge blamed on minimum wage increase

Beacon Economics reported that California’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the nation, mainly due to the recent minimum wage increases.

A new state law, which went into effect on April 1, raised the minimum wage for most fast-food workers to $20 per hour.

The California Business and Industrial Alliance reported on June 6, nearly 10,000 jobs had been cut across fast food restaurants since Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 1228 into law last year.

To highlight what it says are the unintended consequences of the law, the industrial alliance took out an advertisement in a statewide edition of USA Today with mock "obituaries" of popular fast-food brands. Some of the fast-food companies included Rubio's Coastal Grill, Foster's Freeze, Pizza Hut, Subway, Burger King, McDonald's and El Pollo Loco.

Marco Salazar, 19, told the Daily Press that before April 1, he frequently worked 20 to 30 hours a week at one popular fast-food restaurant in Apple Valley.

"After we got raises, I checked my schedule and saw that my hours were cut to about 15 hours a week," Salazar said. "My store also let two people go."

Short-changing youth

The Beacon report shows that 90% of newly unemployed workers in the state over the past 1.5 years are under 35, with the hardest hit group being teens.

Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics and co-author of the new analysis, said the loss of youth work opportunities carries with it real long-run harm.

"It not only denies younger workers a critical source of income, it deprives them of work experience that has been empirically shown to improve their chances of long-run success,” Thornberg said.

While the recent rise in unemployment in California has occurred in tandem with the state's minimum wage hikes, the relationship likely extends beyond mere correlation, he stated.

According to the analysis, the jump in unemployment is not in step with other measures of the state’s economy, which have continued to expand at a respectable rate, Thornberg said.

The permanent closing of 48-underperforming Rubio’s Coastal Grill restaurants, including one in Adelanto, has left some residents shocked and concerned.

“In fact, both output and household income in the state are robust and growing either faster than or similar to the nation overall,” Beacon stated. “Yet, the unemployment rate in the United States as a whole has barely budged in the past 24 months.”

Thornberg also points to another “anomaly,” which includes no corresponding increase in unemployment insurance claims throughout the recent rise in unemployment.

If laid-off tech and entertainment industry workers were driving California's higher unemployment rate, it would almost certainly be reflected, at least to some degree, in unemployment insurance claims, according to the analysis.

"For far too long, researchers and advocates alike have held up the minimum wage as a harmless and effective policy remedy for poverty and income inequality, but it is neither of those things," Thornberg said. "Evidence has shown us that minimum wages don't do much to address the ills they are intended to correct, but carry a substantial cost, particularly for our state's future workers."

Although well-intentioned, Thornberg, and co-author Niree Kodaverdian, argue that higher minimum wages cause prices to increase, which end up reducing real incomes for lower-skilled workers.

The negative impacts of minimum wages are shouldered by some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens—younger workers who need both income and work experience as they find their way in the world.

Southern California job gains

Regionally, job gains were led by Southern California, with Los Angeles seeing the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 8,300 during the month.

The Inland Empire grew by 3,800, Orange County by 1,500, San Diego by 1,500, Ventura by 1,000 and El Centro by 200.

Over the past year, Ventura grew by 1.5%, the fastest job growth in the region, followed by the Inland Empire at 1.4%, El Centro at 1.2%, Orange County at 0.8%), Los Angeles at 0.7%, and San Diego at 0.6%.

Beacon Economics is an independent economic research and consulting firm in Los Angeles.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Beacon Economics reports surge in unemployment linked to wage increase