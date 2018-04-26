Who is the Golden State Killer? How an ex-cop is suspected of inflicting a reign of terror on California

At first they called him the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker, the Night Predator.

Not even the dogs barked when he slipped into houses and back yards. Victims would be woken by a masked man shining a flashlight in their faces, ordering them to obey or die.

“Make one move,” he told one victim, “And you’ll be silent forever, and I’ll be gone in the dark.”

The haunting phrase, “I’ll be gone in the dark” formed the title of a book by the author Michelle McNamara published two months ago.

She called the suspect the Golden State Killer, after his California area of operations.

So obsessed had she become by her determination to catch him that some said the stress contributed her death from an undiagnosed heart condition, aged 46, in 2016.

It was perhaps no surprise that her posthumously published book became a bestseller. Because it was grim testament to the fact that despite being hunted for nearly half a century, after committing at least 12 murders and 45 rapes between the years of 1976 and 1986, the Golden State Killer was still at large.

He was, they said, “California’s most prolific uncaught serial killer”.

Until now.

On Tuesday, inquiries led police to a suburban house with an immaculately tended lawn in Citrus Heights, Sacramento County, California, to an inhabitant regarded by his neighbours as “a nice old grandpa”.

By Wednesday morning Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, had been charged with two counts of murder in northern California and four counts of murder in Orange County, in the southern part of the state.

If the prosecution can prove that the “nice old grandpa” DeAngelo is also the Golden State Killer, the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker and possibly the Visalia Ransacker, it will finally resolve a mystery that has tormented, not to say tortured, Californian law enforcers for 42 years.

As was clear from the possibly prematurely triumphant statement of Orange County district attorney Tony Rackauckas.

On Thursday, way before any trial verdict definitively established guilt or innocence, Mr Rackauckas declared: “He’s been called the East Side Rapist. He’s been called the Visalia Ransacker, the Original Night Stalker and the Golden State Killer. Today, it’s our pleasure to call him ‘defendant’”

They first became aware of whoever it was that committed the crimes in the summer of 1976.

According to McNamara’s book, at 5am on 18 June 1976, police received a call from a 23-year-old woman in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento.

She was speaking into a telephone as best she could while lying on the floor with her hands bound so tightly behind her back that she had lost the blood circulation in them.

The masked man had attacked her in her bed, pressing a four-inch knife against her head and telling her: “If you make one move or sound, I’ll stick this knife in you.”

He bound, gagged and raped her, without once removing his gloves.

Over the next six months, it is believed, the East Area Rapist struck at a rate of more than one sex attack a month. By the end of the year he had forced, or attempted to force himself on eight women.

Jane Carson-Sandler was one of them.

At 6.30am on 5 October 1976 the then 30-year-old nursing student and air force reservist was sitting up in bed at her home in Citrus Heights, Sacramento.

Her Air Force officer husband had just left for work. Her three-year-old son was sleeping next to her.

She saw a light outside, then heard someone running towards the bedroom.

The masked man shone a flashlight in her eyes and hissed through clenched teeth: “Shut up, shut up, shut up or I’ll kill you.”

As he did so he scraped a butcher’s knife across her chest, leaving behind drops of blood.

The attacker blindfolded, gagged and bound both Ms Carson-Sandler and her son. He picked the three-year-old boy up and either took him to another room or placed him on the floor.

When he started untying her ankles, Ms Carson-Sandler knew he was going to rape her.

In 2014 she found the courage to write a book, Frozen in Fear, about her ordeal and how it affected her. Just last month Ms Carson-Sandler retold her story to the Island Packet newspaper in the hope that it would help bring the rapist to justice.

She told how after he raped her, the attacker returned her son to the bed with the words: “If you move, I’m going to come back and kill you.”