Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist Suspect Arrested in Decades-Old Case

A suspect in the notorious East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case — a series of murders, sexual assaults and home burglaries that gripped California in the 1970s and ‘80s — has been arrested, officials said.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested at his home in Citrus Heights late Tuesday.

"The answer has always been in Sacramento," Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. "We all knew that we were looking for a needle in a haystack, but we also all knew that the needle was there."

DeAngelo was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of a young couple gunned down while walking their dog on Feb. 2, 1978. USAF Sgt. Brian Maggiore, 21, and Katie Maggiore, 20, were shot as they tried to get away.

They were just two blocks from their Rancho Cordova home.

DeAngelo was booked into the Sacramento County jail and is ineligible for bail, online records show.

DeAngelo has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstance for the killings of Lyman and Charlene Smith in 1980 in Ventura County, officials said. The couple was living in a gated community when Charlene Smith was raped and she and her husband were brutally murdered.

"This 1980 murder has long been a source of fear and angst in the neighborhood in which it occurred, in the community and indeed throughout all of Ventura County," Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten said.

Totten was among several district attorneys, law enforcement officials, families of the victims and advocates who gathered at the Sacramento County crime lab Wednesday to announce DeAngelo's arrest.

"Joseph James DeAngelo has been called a lot of things by law enforcement; he's been called the East Area Rapist, he's been called the Visalia Ransacker, the Original Night Stalker and the Golden State Killer," Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said. "Today, it's our pleasure to call him 'defendant.'''

Commonly referred to as the EAR/GSK, the rapist and murderer is believed to have killed at least 12 people, raped between 45 and 51 women and burglarized 120 homes throughout California.

His reign of terror lasted at least 12 years and began with a series of burglaries and rapes in Rancho Cordova and Carmichael, both suburbs of Sacramento, in the summer of 1976, the FBI said.

“The EAR/GSK gained entry into the homes of his victims by prying open a window or door while they slept," the FBI said. "He would then shine a flashlight into the face of his victims, tie up the female victim and, if a male victim was present, tied him up as well."

The EAR/GSK would ransack the home and rape the woman before eventually leaving with small items taken from the victims, including coins, cash, identification and jewelry, authorities said.

In some instances, he would place dishware on the backs of the tied up men, warning them that if he heard plates break as a result of the man moving, he would kill the woman.

Some victims also reported receiving phone calls from the EAR/GSK after the crimes.

The EAR/GSK raped at least 37 people in the Sacramento area and Central Valley before he is believed to have moved on to the Bay Area and Southern California.

The man continued to rape and kill individuals and couples in Southern California from 1979 to 1981.

No additional incidents related to the EAR/GSK were reported until the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl living in Irvine in May 1986.

"This was the last known incident related to the EAR/GSK in California," the FBI said.

All crimes linked to the EAR/GSK have been linked through DNA left at the scenes or by the patterns used in the crimes, officials said.

DeAngelo's DNA was a match to that collected throughout the years investigating the EAR/GSK, authorities said.

"It is fitting that today is national DNA day," Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said at Wednesday's press conference.

Police first zeroed in on DeAngelo six days earlier. They watched his movements at his home for several days and collected a DNA sample from something DeAngelo discarded in that time.

"We were able to confirm what we thought we already knew — that we had our man," Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said.