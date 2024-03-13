Golden Gate Park nominated for ‘Best City Park’ in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park was nominated for USA Today’s Best City Park list.

The award is part of USA Today’s 10Best series for travel and lifestyle advice. Golden Gate Park was one of 20 parks nationwide to be nominated.

Church of 8 Wheels hosts receive SF landmark status

The award will be decided by a public vote. Voting is open through April 8. You can do so HERE. The park’s X account posted about the contest on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, Ala Moana Regional Park in Hawaii was leading the contest. Golden Gate Park was in sixth place. It was the only park in California to be nominated. In 2023, Forest Park in St. Louis earned the top spot.

Golden Gate Park is more than 1,000 acres in size and contains the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden. It also has a lake and areas for sports.

The park was originally created on unswept sand dunes in 1870, according to its website. Its history includes hosting the first World Fair west of the Mississippi River in 1894.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.