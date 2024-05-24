Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 23, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force needs your help finding a man who escaped from prison.

On May 13, James Yang Xiong, 36, escaped from the Sierra Conservation Center in Solano County. Xiong has a criminal history that includes evading a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and grand theft.

Marshals describe Xiong to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weigh around 150 pounds. He has been known to frequent Kern, Fresno and Sacramento counties. Marshals also believe Xiong is traveling with Danita Cantu.

A cash reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

If you’ve seen Xiong or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.

