Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 11, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is attempting to find a parolee at large in Kern County.

Christopher Miller, 53, is currently on parole for assault with a deadly weapon. Miller is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Marshals. Miller has a criminal history that includes domestic violence, rape, DUI and theft.

U.S. Marshals describe Miller to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 275 pounds. He has ties to the Bakersfield and Ridgecrest area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187. All information about Miller is confidential.





