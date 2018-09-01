Golden eagles face bright future as scientists map entire genome

The breakthrough should make reintroductions and translocations more successful - Nature Picture Library / Rex Features

Golden eagles are facing a brighter future after scientists mapped their entire genome for the first time.

The breakthrough will help conservationists understand how the bird’s DNA allows them to survive in various habitats, so they can make reintroductions and translocations more successful.

Golden eagles were once common across Britain but numbers had fallen considerably by 19th century, and pesticides used in the 1960s saw populations drop to just a few hundred breeding pairs.

Although recent conservation efforts mean the birds are now listed as ‘of least concern’ on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, there are still only 508 breeding pairs in the UK, largely restricted to the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project is currently trying to boost the isolated population of birds in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway and the genome data will help experts pick the most suitable raptors.

Dr Rob Ogden said: “Previous genetic techniques allowed us to investigate differences between golden eagle populations but we don’t understand what these differences mean.

“Access to the new golden eagle reference genome will help us to understand this genetic variation and start to explain how golden eagle populations are adapted to specific habitats, climates or food.

“This type of information is important when planning conversation management activities such as translocations or reintroductions.”

One of three golden eagle chicks recently released in southern Scotland

The golden eagle is the first of 25 genomes which scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Edinburgh University are trying to sequence to find out why invasive plants and animals are thriving while indigenous species are struggling.

The project could reveal why some brown trout migrate to the open ocean, whilst others stay put, or shed light on why red squirrels are vulnerable to the squirrel pox virus, yet grey squirrels can carry and spread the virus without becoming ill.

To sequence the full DNA code, scientists from the University of Edinburgh’s Royal School of Veterinary Studies sent golden eagle samples to the Sanger Institute near Cambridge who worked out the sequence.

Dr Kerstin Howe, Senior Scientific Manager at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “It’s fantastic to see the completion of the golden eagle genome sequence.

“We are developing new techniques which will ultimately improve the way we sequence and assemble many other species, including humans, in the years to come.”

Three young birds of prey - named Edward, Beaky and Emily, were successfully released in southern Scotland in August