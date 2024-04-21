Golden Alert cancelled for missing Kentucky woman

Apr. 21—UPDATE: At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Greenup County Public Safety announced Cassandra Clark has been safely located and the Golden Alert has been cancelled.

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Flatwoods, Kentucky woman.

Cassandra F. Clark, 30, was last seen just before midnight on Saturday, April 20 at the Flatwoods, Kentucky, Super Quik before she got into a car with a man.

She is described as 5'6" tall, 152 pound Caucasian woman with a thin build, hazel eyes and strawberry blonde hair that goes below her shoulders.

She was last seen by her family on Saturday night when she left her residence to go to the store. Clark was last seen wearing a red long sleeve Christmas shirt with the Grinch on it, black and white pajama pants, gray shoes and eyeglasses.

Her family has advised that she suffers from mental deficiencies and requires medication.

Cassandra left the Flatwoods Super Quik in possibly a black or dark blue two-door Chevrolet Cobalt with an unknown male driver. Cassandra has three scars on her stomach from a recent surgery and one scar behind her left ear.

It is unknown where the vehicle or Clark went when they left the Flatwoods Super Quik.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Greenup County E-911 Center at 606-473-1411 or Flatwoods Police Department Sargeant Wallin at 606-473-1411.