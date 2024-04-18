'Gold standard for affordable apartments': Burlington leaders discuss housing initiatives

Burlington leaders sat down with Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Juana Matias Wednesday, April 17, to discuss affordable housing in the city.

At a press conference at the new Cambrian Rise properties along North Avenue in Burlington, Matias, Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, Cathedral Square CEO Kim Fitzgerald and Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte spoke about the Cambrian Rise buildings and what the city and federal government can continue to do to provide housing for all residents, especially those most vulnerable in the community.

Matias marks the first federal official to visit Burlington since Mulvaney-Stanak was sworn in April 1.

Cathedral Square CEO Kim Fitzgerald, Regional Administrator Juana Matias and Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak at the affordable housing press conference at the Laurentide Apartments in Burlington.

Matias called the Laurentide and Juniper apartment buildings on the property as the "gold standard for affordable apartments." The Juniper building has 70 one- and two-bedroom apartments intended for residents 55 and older. Seven of those units were filled by unhoused residents.

Fitzgerald said over 200 people were on the waitlist before the doors opened in 2021, showing a clear need for this type of housing.

The Juniper House at 35 Cambrian Way in Burlington. The building has 70 apartments intended for 55 and older residents at an affordable rate.

Monte said more apartments will be going up near the already standing buildings, providing over 100 more homes. But to provide this housing, extensive funding is needed.

Making affordable housing possible

With so many still looking for housing, projects like Cambrian Rise and establishing a relationship with people like Matias are at near the top of Mulvaney-Stanak's list. At the press conference in the recreation room of the Laurentide building, the leaders seemed in high spirits after having met earlier in the day to address these issues.

Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Juana Matias speaks at the affordable housing press conference at the Laurentide Apartments in Burlington April 17, 2024. Behind her stands Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.

Matias, who was appointed regional administrator of New England by President Joe Biden in 2022, said that his presidential office is prioritizing affordable housing across the country. She wants to assist in any way that HUD can, saying she will talk to the "correct people" to begin addressing and also preventing homelessness in the Queen City.

She said that while there are hurdles in bureaucracy, HUD is here to be a resource to help with rental assistance, home ownership and helping the city's most vulnerable.

They'll also be a partner in the city's next housing initiative in the same area.

Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte speaks at the affordable housing press conference at the Laurentide Apartments in Burlington April 17, 2024. Cathedral Square CEO Kim Fitzgerald and Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak stand behind her.

There are around 400 affordable housing units "in the pipeline" around the state and around 130 in Burlington, according to Monte, and most make use of funding from HUD.

Monte said the project was successful because of HUD contributions and vouchers from the city. He also wanted to acknowledge a state bond they received of $35 million. He is now asking the state to not only continue the support but increase it.

"Development needs support from Vermont to continue," Monte said. "We need another five to 10 years to achieve housing for everyone."

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington VT mayor, HUD official meet on affordable housing