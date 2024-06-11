Gold scammers are back, says Washington State Patrol

Gold scammers are back in town, according to the Washington State Patrol.

On Tuesday, Trooper C. Thorson sent an alert warning drivers about the scam.

In 2021, Gary Horcher reported on similar situations in Tumwater, and the scammers were at it again in 2023.

Well-dressed people in higher-end rental cars flag down drivers on the side of the freeway or ramps, saying they need money for gas to get back home. They say they will pay the person back more and/or give them gold jewelry in exchange for cash. This is typically an aggressive conversation and they demand cash to help them.

In the most recent case, people associated with a grey truck on Interstate 182 near King City in Pasco were waving down traffic, pretending to have car problems.

The Washington State Patrol responded, seized the fake jewelry and said they are forwarding charges.

If you have been a victim, contact the Washington State Patrol at 509-249-6742 and reference case #23-017971.