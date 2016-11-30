Gold Rush: Man Scurries Away Undetected After Stealing Pot of Gold Worth More Than $1M From Armored Truck

The end of the rainbow may mean jail time for one man who was caught on surveillance stealing a large pot of gold from a truck in New York City before scuttling away without anyone noticing.

The NYPD is on the case, hunting for the thief who robbed an armored truck of a bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6 million Thursday.

The truck was parked on West 48th street when the man walked up, took the 86-pound bucket out of the back of it, and slyly walked away.

A man who appeared to be in charge of the truck is seen talking to someone and doesn't seem to notice as the man gets away.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, and 50-60 years old.

