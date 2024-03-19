Gold mine collapse in Russia traps at least 13 workers, officials say

A gold mine in far eastern Russia collapsed and trapped at least 13 miners hundreds of feet underground, officials said Tuesday.

The collapse occurred at the Pioneer Mine in the Zeysk district in Eastern Siberia’s Amur region, regional officials said.

The miners were trapped about 410 feet underground, Russian media reported. Rescuers were trying to reach the miners through a ventilation shaft.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 13 miners were trapped in the collapse, but the regional prosecutor's office said that up to 15 could remain underground.

Trucks are seen outside an entrance to the Pioneer gold mine in Russia's Amur region, where a search and rescue operation was underway Tuesday after miners were trapped in a collapse.

"Communications are being restored and mechanized clearing of the transport slope is being carried out," the ministry said Tuesday on the Telegram social media app.

The Pioneer mine is one of the largest gold mining operations in Russia based on processing capacity, Reuters reported, citing Russian media.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry vehicle waits outside the Pioneer gold mine during search and rescue operations on Tuesday.

It was unclear what caused the collapse. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





