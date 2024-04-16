Gold Line work closes part of Johnson Parkway through June. Lanes also closed in downtown St. Paul.

Construction crews have begun work on the Gold Line’s bus-only bridge over Johnson Parkway by Interstate 94. A short section of Johnson Parkway from Wakefield Avenue to Hudson Road closed Monday and will remain closed through June, detouring traffic onto Third Street, Etna Street and Burns Avenue, according to Metro Transit. Pedestrian access under I-94 will be maintained.

Crews are expected to begin removing pavement and completing other earthwork on Hudson Road between Old Hudson Road and east of Kennard Street.

When it debuts in March 2025, Metro Transit’s 10-mile Gold Line bus rapid transit corridor will mostly follow bus-only lanes north of I-94 between downtown St. Paul and Woodbury. Construction has required overnight lane and road closures at various points along the route this month, including multiple overnight closures of Interstate 694 in one direction between I-94 and 10th Street as crews place girders for the Fourth Street bridge in Oakdale.

From April 22 to April 28, the southbound or northbound lanes in that area will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. or 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, this week in downtown St. Paul, crews will be installing steel beams for Gold Line station platform shelters, requiring a lane closure adjacent to the station platforms on Fifth and Sixth streets. Also this week, crews were scheduled to begin work at the future Sixth Street and Washington station, requiring lane closures around Sixth and St. Peter.

To sign up for construction alerts, visit MetroTransit.org/gold-line-project.

