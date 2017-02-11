GoJet flight returns to Boston after pilots smell smoke: media

(Reuters) - Pilots flew a GoJet plane bound for North Carolina back to Boston after they smelled smoke in the cockpit, an ABC-affiliated TV channel in Boston reported on Saturday.

The Delta Airlines 6266 connection flight bound for Raleigh-Durham International Airport with 76 passengers and 4 crew members aboard landed safely in Boston, WCVB.com reported.

The news channel reported that the pilot had said over the radio, "We actually have smoke in the cabin. Declaring an emergency and coming back to the airport."

A Delta spokesperson told the station that the pilot asked that the passengers get out of the plane on the tarmac and that they were then taken by bus to the terminal, rather than taxiing to an airport gate in the plane.





