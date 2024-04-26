Going into wildfire season, Redding now has a 'one-of-a-kind' firefighting air attack base

Invoking the names of some of California's most devastating fires ― the Carr Fire, Camp Fire and Dixie Fire ― officials gathered in Redding on Thursday to mark the completion of an expanded air base in Redding they say will be the only one of its kind in the world for battling wildfires.

The new base for reloading and refueling air attack planes used to fight wildfires will more than double the number of firefighting aircraft it can accommodate and the amount of fire retardant that can be loaded on aircraft, officials said Thursday.

"It means that we support initial attack, we support large fire support, we can contain fires before they become large campaign fires for the communities that we serve," said Yolanda Saldana, deputy director of fire, fuels and aviation management for the U.S. Forest Service.

The expanded air attack base, located just north of the Redding Regional Airport, also will enable the agency to load up five air tankers faster because they can simultaneously taxi right up to loading bays to be refilled with fire retardant and then return to the fire line, she said.

"The idea is to hit it hard until the ground troops get in there, to give them a fighting chance to not make it go into large fires," Saldana said, referring to hand crews and engine crews.

Before the expansion, the air base had the capacity to only fill two air tankers simultaneously. Officials expect to increase the amount of fire retardant used at the air base. In 2021, the air base used 3 million gallons of fire retardant. With the expansion, that will increase to a capacity of 6 million gallons, according to the forest service.

Jennifer Eberlien, U.S. Forest Service regional director, addresses a crowd that came to mark the completion of a $28 million project to expand the firefighting air attack base in Redding on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The air tanker base also will be used by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection aircraft, Saldana said.

Saldana said the tanker bays will be online for use this summer. The air base is used for fighting fires throughout the North State and into southern Oregon and western Nevada, officials said.

"There is no other tanker base like this. It is one-of-a-kind," said Josh Mathison, the forest service's regional aviation officer.

Dozens of firefighting personnel from around the state came to Redding on Thursday to mark the completion of the first phase of the five-year, $28 million project. The next phase of the project entails replacing a 70-year-old hangar on the air attack base, Saldana said.

Jennifer Eberlien, the forest service's regional director, said the new aircraft hangar will give employees a safe place to work during Redding's hot summers.

"You have worked in 110-plus degree temperatures and you're filling air tankers all day long. Many significant high-impact fires have been fought out of this space, including the Camp Fire, the Carr Fire, the Dixie Fire. So to all of you, thank you," Eberlien said.

