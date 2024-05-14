Going to University of Tennessee graduations? Pack the right bag or risk being turned away

Planning to attend a University of Tennessee at Knoxville graduation ceremony? Make sure you use a clear bag without any prohibited items, including selfie sticks.

Sorry, dads and influencers.

For commencement ceremonies, UT allows guests to bring a clear plastic bag that is 12 by 6 by 12 inches max. Most other bags and purses will not be allowed, including diaper bags, backpacks and larger shoulder bags.

Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches will be allowed, even if they're not clear. The same goes for medically necessary items that must be carried in a specific bag.

The University of Tennessee prohibits several other items during graduations:

Alcoholic beverages

Artificial noisemakers

Balloons

Cans, bottles and coolers

Hoverboards, electric scooters and Segways

Large travel strollers

Open umbrellas

Outside food and beverages

Posters and signs

Selfie sticks

Unmanned aircraft including small drones

Weapons, including pocket knives

Wrapped gifts or gift bags

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not allowed.

What does University of Tennessee allow at graduations?

UT allows the following items in during graduation ceremonies:

Binoculars, cameras and video cameras without cases

Cellphones

Diapers and nonmedically necessary items for babies and young children (must be in clear bags)

Umbrella strollers

These rules are part of venue policies for Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Guests will also pass through metal detectors at the arena's entrances, so UT recommends arriving early.

When are University of Tennessee graduations?

The arena at 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way will host nearly every UT graduation ceremony, happening May 16-19. Most ceremonies last around two and a half hours.

A new University of Tennessee Knoxville graduate shows her diploma to her family during the undergraduate commencement ceremony at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Dec. 15. Nearly every commencement ceremony happening May 16-19 will be held at the arena.

The only graduation not being held at the basketball arena is for the College of Veterinary Medicine, which will host its ceremony at James R. Cox Auditorium inside the Alumni Memorial Building at 1408 Middle Drive.

The full list of graduation ceremonies and times can be found at commencement.utk.edu.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

