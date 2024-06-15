'It's going to get toasty' as New England heat wave hits Tuesday. Will Cape Cod escape it?

It looks like summer got the message. An extended period of unusually hot and humid weather is slated to move into New England next week, bringing uncomfortable conditions and excessive heat to much of the region and possibly challenging high temperature records.

According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion, a "warming trend begins on Monday, but the significant heat/humidity potential looks to begin Tuesday and peak in the Wed. through Fri. time frame."

"A lot of the Northeast is going to be dealing with this heat," said Torry Dooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Boston/Norton office. "It's going to get toasty."

Beach trips and umbrellas may be a good way to stay cool on Cape Cod next week. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are in the forecast.

In Massachusetts, Dooley said locations in the Merrimack River Valley and the Connecticut River Valley will likely see the highest temperatures. Forecasts call for a high near 100 in Springfield on Thursday, with Lowell expected to reach 98 degrees.

But the cooling effect of the ocean will likely keep Cape and Islands temperatures lower, said Dooley. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high temperature near 80 in Hyannis on Thursday, with Nantucket expected to see a high of 75 degrees.

However, locations on the Cape will still experience high levels of humidity next week. Even though temperatures will be lower than on the mainland, it could still feel rather uncomfortable on Cape Cod, especially during the middle of the day, said Dooley. He suggested limiting strenuous activity to earlier morning and later evening hours during the warm days next week.

Cape Cod beaches could offer a refreshing way to chill out next week, as water temperatures are still on the cool side. According to the National Weather Service, water temperatures in Nantucket Sound are running between 65 and 67 degrees, with Cape Cod Bay clocking in between 59 and 62 degrees and the Atlantic Ocean on the eastern side of Outer Cape Cod checking in between 59 and 61 degrees.

Here is the Hyannis forecast for next week from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

