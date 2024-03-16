‘What’s going to stop those kids?’: Mother says son’s killers were released on bond, placed on house arrest

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A Carencro mother is outraged because she says the juvenile suspects in her son’s murder have been released on bond and are now on house arrest. In her eyes, this isn’t justice.

According to Carencro police, 20-year-old O’shay Breaux was gunned down on January 2. Two juveniles were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Breaux’s death.

News 10 has learned from the victim’s mother that three more arrests have been made. In total, she said four minors and one adult were charged.

The victim’s mother told News 10 she was in court for one of the juvenile suspects last week. She said a judge gave the juvenile a $150,000 bond, and the minor is now at home on house arrest.

She adds she later learned the other juveniles charged were given the same deal.

“How can y’all let a murderer go? How could y’all let these guys go knowing they killed my son in my yard?” O’Shay Breaux’s mother, Michelle Breaux, said.

“I was in shock when I saw my child bleeding to death,” she recalled.

Michelle said her son had just gone outside to throw a plate away in the trash. A vehicle pulled up near the driveway, and suspects inside began shooting.

“I saw the shots. Three times, three times. He fell right where that spot is at,” she added, pointing towards the end of her driveway. “They shot him three times in the neck. They hit the main artery.”

Michelle said her son died in the driveway of their home.

“My baby got killed, and y’all are just going to let them out on house arrest with a $150,000 bond?” the mother questioned.

She’s now fighting another battle with the justice system. At a court hearing for one of the juveniles last week, Michelle said a judge let them bond out on the condition they stay on house arrest. She said she learned from authorities the other three juveniles arrested got the same deal.

“They don’t deserve to be home with their parents. Mine can’t come home to me. He can’t come home. He’s lying in a graveyard while they’re at home being with their family,” she said through tears.

Michelle added with the four juveniles now out on house arrest, she no longer feels safe at the home she once shared with her son.

“House arrest does not stop those kids from doing what they want to do. If they’ve killed before, they’re going to kill with it on. What’s going to stop those kids?” she said.

Michelle said this isn’t justice. Justice to her would be placing the juveniles back in juvenile detention and having them charged as adults for her son’s murder.

“I just want justice. I want my baby to rest in peace, in peace. Give me justice please,” she pleaded.

News 10 tried to confirm the juveniles are out on house arrest, though juvenile files are sealed. We also asked District Attorney Don Landry about Michelle’s concerns, though he said he can’t comment on juvenile cases.

