‘He’s going to do something dangerous’: Police searching for peeping tom in DeKalb County

Dekalb police are looking for a peeping tom that neighbors say has shown up more than a dozen times over the last several months.

Anne Adams says she was getting ready for bed last month when she saw someone in her backyard.

“He was like, right here,” Adams said. “And I could see what he was doing.”

Adams said she saw a man standing outside looking into her home while conducting a lewd act.

The man got away before the police arrived— but afterward, Adams said she checked her cameras, only to find that the stranger had been outside her home four times that week before she saw him.

”The night I had caught him, he had moved a chair and moved it under my bedroom window and was watching me,” Adams said.

And Adams is not alone.

According to DKPD, officers said one of the incidents occurred on June 15 around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance camera looking through windows and was on patios near the 1000 block of Greenbriar Circle.

Neighbors provided Channel 2 Action News with video after video of the peeping tom. They also have a spreadsheet of 19 reported instances of the man caught on camera or seen by residents over the last several months.

One neighbor, who asked that we conceal her identity until the man is caught, said she saw him outside his window last November. She said he was committing a sexual act and attempted to open the door to her home before she chased him off with a baseball bat.

She has since installed security cameras but says that event has stayed in the back of her mind.

”Every time my back gate is open, it makes me wonder if he came through here, did he find a way around security cameras,” she said. “It makes you wonder if he is out there.”

Neighbors expressed concern that these actions could be the precursor to a more serious crime.

“It’s bad now, he’s a sick person, and it’s just going to escalate. He’s going to do something dangerous. He’s going to hurt someone,” Adams said.

