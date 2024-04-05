Going to see next week's eclipse in the Hudson Valley? Here's what time, how long it will last

Want to watch the Monday, April 8 solar eclipse in the Hudson Valley? Even though the region isn't in an area where there'll be totality, those not in that path will see at least 88 percent coverage, says the governor's office.

Here's what you need to know.

What time is the solar eclipse?: Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide

What time will the eclipse occur?

There's a narrow window in which to view the event. According to the state Department of Economic Development, the eclipse will begin in western New York shortly after 2 p.m. Full totality will begin in Chautauqua County at 3:17 p.m.

SUNY-New Paltz, which is having a viewing party, says on its website the eclipse begins there at 2:11 p.m., although attendees can start viewing the sun earlier, at 1:45 p.m. (A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.)

With the anticipated demand to see the eclipse, it is prudent to arrive early at any eclipse watch event in order to secure parking.

What's the peak time of the eclipse?

According to the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, the eclipse will reach approach 91% totality at 3:25 p.m.

The path of the eclipse will end in Maine, at 3:35 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Eclipse 2024: What time, for how long will event last in Hudson Valley