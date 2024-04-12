‘It’s going to be pretty rough’: Locals brace for possible flooding along Sabine River in Gregg County

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Areas around the Sabine River running through Gladewater are no stranger to flooding in the past.

“It happens every few years,” said Gladewater resident Brian Christopher Perry.

By Saturday, the river could reach levels people haven’t seen since 2010.

“It’s coming up pretty good,” Perry said.

The National Weather Service has put the area under a flood warning and the flood stage is at about 26 feet.

Currently, the part of the river in Gladewater is at almost 29 feet high, the highest it’s been since 2021.

“It’s running back into the trees right now,” Perry added. “It’s starting to flood timber and pipelines.”

KETK spoke with some fishermen who have seen stuff like this happen in the past and said water levels have even risen close to the highway before.

“The water starts just tracking back everywhere,” Perry said.

On Saturday, levels are expected to reach 33 feet which puts it at a moderate flood level.

“It’s going to be pretty rough,” adds Perry.

With some homes near the river, Perry said he thinks most are prepared if water levels continue to rise.

“These river folks are used to it and a lot of their camps have flooded before,” he said. “They’re probably ready for it.”

The National Weather Service is urging people living near the river to take caution.

They are also asking drivers to never go through any barricaded roads.

