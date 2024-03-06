‘You are going to pay the price:’ DeSantis sends more cops to Florida spring break. Here’s where

College students heading to Florida with plans of wild partying, fast driving and epic spring break nights to barely remember may want to calm down down a little. Gov. Ron DeSantis has a message for you.

"You are going to pay the price, and we will hold you accountable, because that's what we do here," DeSantis said. "Some people may be coming from other jurisdictions where they can get away with this type of activity. That is not going to fly in the Sunshine State."

The governor also said that state reinforcements would be sent to popular spring break destinations such as Miami Beach, Daytona Beach and Panama City to help back up local law enforcement.

Where is Gov. DeSantis sending cops for spring break?

According to DeSantis, 17 local law enforcement agencies have requested state assistance for a total of 140 state troopers and 24 members of the Florida Highway Patrol Quick Response Force team.

60 state troopers will be sent to South Florida, mostly Miami Beach, which has seen an outburst of crime the last two spring breaks. Police will be using automated license plate readers to look for outstanding warrants and stolen vehicles, and law enforcement will be in plain clothes.

24 Quick Response Troopers will go to Bay, Volusia, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, fro immediate response to incidents requiring additional personnel. Drones and mobile command vehicles will be used to monitor traffic.

Is Miami Beach cracking down on spring break?

Miami Beach announced it is "breaking up" with spring break after high levels of crime, arrests and unruly crowds in 2021, 2022 and 2023, including back-to-back shootings last year that left two dead.

The city announced on its website, on social media and in a video that 2024's spring break would include curfews, security searches, bag checks and restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking and strong police enforcement for drug possession and violence. The city also is limiting beach access and closing liquor stores early every Thursday through Sunday this month. For March 7 through 10 and March 14 through 17, the city will close parking garages in South Beach.

Is Daytona Beach cracking down on spring break?

Daytona Beach will be receiving some of the 24 Quick Response Troopers for additional law enforcement backup.

Is New Smyrna Beach cracking down on spring break?

New Smryna Beach also has been swarmed in recent years. NSB Chief of Police Eric Feldman and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood released a video warning spring breakers that all laws would be strictly enforced. Law enforcement would have "maximum staffing."

"Just be aware, we will be strictly enforcing all of our ordinances and laws and traffic laws to include seat belts, speeding, alcohol, vaping, you name it," Feldman said. "If you want to come and enjoy our city and follow our rules, you're welcome.

"Otherwise, your mom and dad likely will be coming to pick you up," he said.

City officials have issued an 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles as it has the past few years.

Is Panama City Beach cracking down on spring break?

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford warned spring breakers, "This is a real fun beach, but I don't have a real fun jail."

Panama City Beach also enforces no alcohol on the sandy beach and no alcohol sales between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Know the Florida laws before you come to spring break

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sends spring break backup to Miami, Daytona